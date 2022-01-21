Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

