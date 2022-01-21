Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $151.10 million and approximately $584,787.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00293889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00111575 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,700,919 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

