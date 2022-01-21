Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Lifted to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

