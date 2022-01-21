Plains GP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,344% compared to the typical daily volume of 297 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

