Playgroundz Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $159,526.09 and $1,784.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.41 or 0.07204474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,433.95 or 0.99947961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063338 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

