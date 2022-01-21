Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.89.

PLUG opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 734.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

