PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Update

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
Shares of PMVP opened at $17.09 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $775.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
