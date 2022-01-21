PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Short Interest Update

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP opened at $17.09 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $775.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

