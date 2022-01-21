PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 7,285 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

