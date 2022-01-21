PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,988 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39.

