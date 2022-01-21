PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $17.17 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

