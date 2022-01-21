PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 45.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $51,282,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 342,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

CGC stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.