PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,667 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

