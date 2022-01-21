Points International’s (PTS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Points International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE PTS traded down C$0.73 on Friday, reaching C$20.70. 564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Points International has a one year low of C$16.51 and a one year high of C$23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.32 million and a PE ratio of -87.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.30.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

