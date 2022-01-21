Polis (POLIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,907.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $30,907.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009538 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00431530 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

