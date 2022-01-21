Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00013390 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $923,572.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

