PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

PSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.11.

PSK traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.18. 249,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,567. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$10.14 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

