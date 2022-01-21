Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14,102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

