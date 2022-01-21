Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

PFBC stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

