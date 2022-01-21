Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PFODF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

