Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.85

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.66, with a volume of 11149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91.

Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

