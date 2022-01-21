Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $18.74 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

