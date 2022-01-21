Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,059 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADPT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.38. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

