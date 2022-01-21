Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,480 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Doximity worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $44.41 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

