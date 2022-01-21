Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

