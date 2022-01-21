Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.31 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,415,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 155,159 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,313,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $154.96. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

