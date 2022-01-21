Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Priority Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $383.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.18. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.