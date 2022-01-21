Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.76. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $222.42 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

