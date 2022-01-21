Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,959 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $49,615,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock worth $127,982,555 in the last ninety days.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

