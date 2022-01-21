Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading Down 4.5%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.95. 2,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Pro Medicus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

