ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 966,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 6,733,456 shares.The stock last traded at $76.84 and had previously closed at $77.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

