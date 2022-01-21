ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

