Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PROSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Prosus stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

