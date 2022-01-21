Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 390.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

