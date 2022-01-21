PSI Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

