PSI Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

