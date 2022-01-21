PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,721 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 103,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

