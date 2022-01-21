PSI Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.