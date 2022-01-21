PSI Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.