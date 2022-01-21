PSI Advisors LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $411.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

