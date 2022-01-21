PSI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

