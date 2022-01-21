PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PSPSF opened at $121.75 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.96.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

