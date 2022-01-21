Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

NOC opened at $397.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

