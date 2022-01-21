Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 330 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,420.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,671.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,768.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.26.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

