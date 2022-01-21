Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 9,420 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in eBay by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.