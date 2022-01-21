Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

