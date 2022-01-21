Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.94 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,061,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,733,004,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 1,723,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNHI opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

