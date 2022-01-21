Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.25 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of ExlService worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,841,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 58.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $126.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

