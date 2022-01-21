Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,249 shares of company stock worth $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

