Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.19

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 21566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $907.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,764 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.