Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.28 ($132.14).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR PUM opened at €95.52 ($108.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a twelve month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.