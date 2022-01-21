PureVidz (VIDZ) Price Down 7.5% This Week

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PureVidz has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. PureVidz has a total market capitalization of $48,754.44 and $3.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PureVidz is https://reddit.com/r/pureVidz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PureVidz is a blockchain base video sharing platform. The native currency in the system is VIDZ, a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PureVidz

